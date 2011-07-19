In a press statement issued by the US brokerage firm, Oyster stated: “Molly’s contribution to the Oyster business has been significant, particularly through her careful and studious expansion of Oyster Charter over the past few years.

Her new title, as Director of Operations – Oyster USA, reflects what we have all known for some time, that Molly really has been running the Oyster USA office ever since it opened sixteen years ago!

Molly will continue to manage out Oyster Charter business and we are sure the many owners, skippers, brokers and charter guests who have dealt with Molly over the past few years will wish to join us in offering her our sincere congratulations on this appointment.”