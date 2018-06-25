The second-largest yacht is Nordhavn history, Serenity is the first custom 30m yacht to have come from the US-based shipyard. Although based on the same hull as the Nordhavn 86/96, Serenity is longer at 30.79m, with the additional length producing an impressive and elegant model featuring a true sportfisher cockpit.

Completely separate from the “California” deck, the fishing cockpit has been achieved thanks to the elongated transom and swim step that extends the boat’s overall length by just shy of a metre.

Serenity’s interior layout was developed together with the owner to accommodate his family and crew. The result is a five-stateroom retreat, each with en suites and cabins for its four crew.

Fort Lauderdale-based Destry Darr Designs has created a modern and elegant living space that features walnut wood, stainless steel inlays, stone and Lutron lighting. The medium-dark coloured wood sets off a neutral colour scheme of grey, cream and brown and allows the vibrant artwork throughout the boat to stand out.

With an estimated range of 3,000nm and a fresh new design for the shipyard, Serenity stands apart from the crowd with her 'Stars and Stripes' blue hull, yet she retains the practicality and subtlety that is recognisable as the Nordhavn style.

Twin Caterpillar C-18 engines produce a top speed of 12 knots.