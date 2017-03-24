‘Simplicity, warmth and depth’ is the running theme for the spacious interiors of this impressive project, matching the sleek and stripped back exterior characteristic of the Heesen DNA.

With patented FDHF technology from the Van Oossanen naval architecture firm, Alida is fast, stable and comfortable; offering the perfect home on the water.

The owner, who understands the world of luxury, is working with the Miami-based RADYCA design studio to keep the open interior spaces filled with neutral hues, white oak and different tones of wenge, taupe and gray leathers, wool carpets and light textured suedes.

With accommodation for 12 guests and notable design elements such as a 110-square metre Sundeck, to a Skylounge wrapped in glass.

“Our hard work has rewarded us with an incredible start to 2017,” explains Barin Cardenas, President & Founder of The New Yachts Company. “In just the past few months, we launched the revolutionary 50-meter PRIME Megayacht Platform, we sold the award-winning M/Y NONO (one of our favorite builds to date), and now we jumpstart our commitment to new yacht development with the sale of Heesen’s 55-meter Alida.”

The sale at the Palm Beach Boat Show marks a record-breaking few days for the show, an upward trajectory for the New Yacht Company and an exciting new project for Heesen Yachts. We look forward to bringing you more on the project as details emerge.