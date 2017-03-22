Measuring 55.50-metres (182 feet), this sleek and stylish motor yacht was styled by the Redman Whiteley Dixon studio and launched in 2005. After a refit renewed her character and interiors in 2009 and 2015, Madsummer has been immaculately maintained by her five-star crew and dedicated owner across a successful career on the water.

At the Palm Beach Boat Show with Moran Yacht & Ship, her striking modern exterior isn’t the only notable attraction to bring guests on board. Madsummer’s interior, originally styled by Redman Whiteley Dixon and updated by Todhunter Earle, provides an enriching atmosphere to make any cruising experience for 10 guests on board.

The exterior spaces on deck provide idyllic dining, relaxing and entertaining space for evenings offshore or lazy days in the sun cruising the Bahamas. One of the largest yachts at the Palm Beach Boat Show, the award-winning custom-built Madsummer shows off the style and custom expertise of Feadship, and will undoubtedly be one of the winning attractions this week.

We look forward to bringing you more news from Feadship over the week to come, including an interview with brand-new Commercial Director for Feadship America Ted McCumber.