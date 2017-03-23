From the largest superyachts to the finest sailing equipment on the market, Palm Beach is bigger than ever with more than 700 boats on display. European yacht builders such as Heesen Yachts, AMELS, Benetti, Feadship and Ferretti Group are representing the superyacht lifestyle, side-by-side with American shipyards such as Westport and Burger Boat Company.

International brokerage houses are representing a huge fleet of yachts at the show - such as Moran Yacht & Ship, IYC, Burgess, Fraser, Edmiston, Camper & Nicholsons, HMY, Galati Yacht Sales, Northrop & Johnson and Y.CO.USA - offering everything from new-build superyachts, recent launches and classic yachts.

With the first day preparing to open at 12:00 (ET), the Superyachts.com film team is on the ground and looking forward to bringing photos, interviews and videos to you from the show across March 23 - 26. In the meantime, you we’ll be taking a closer look at the fleet of superyachts at the show and available for charter and purchase.