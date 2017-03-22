Cherosa

The 1999 launch of the 46.63-metre (153 feet) motor yacht Cherosa brought a timeless tri-deck to the water which now sits at the Palm Beach Boat Show ready for prospective buyers. One of the largest of the HMY fleet at Palm Beach, this newly updated yacht was built for an experienced yachting family, and holds all of the vital superyacht lifestyle elements for an enviable break on the water, or home away from home.

Easy Rider

The 1997 Hatteras tri-deck motor yacht is an example of perfect maintenance and upkeep, with an immaculately kept exterior and interior style which will undoubtedly draw the crowds this week. Her custom Palmer Johnson interior blends exotic woods and timeless style, while her exterior spaces offer ample room to relax or entertain wherever you anchor.

Cavallino

The remarkable design of the 26-metre (87 foot) 2007 Cavallino is a shining light in the HMY Palm Beach fleet, offering a more modern Johnson style with panoramic views, pilothouse, and countless on board lifestyle options to make you right at home.

Primetime

Horizon Yachts’ 2007 motor yacht Primetime is the a Skylounge yacht with interior par excellence. Neutral sand toned and earthly style, open spaces and large windows to welcome the light, this 24-metre (82 feet) motor yacht more than matches the interior with her expansive exterior spaces; creating the perfect lifestyle inside and out.

HMY will also be bringing yachts below the superyacht line, in keeping with their roots as one of the most successful American luxury yacht brokers on the market. We’ll be catching up with the HMY team at the Palm Beach Boat Show this week to reveal more details about their fleet, and the move into superyachts with Ward Setzer.