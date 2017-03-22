On the market for both sale and charter, Skyfall’s shallow draft, expansive deck space, speed and comfort make her an unmissable option for either vacation or purchase. American-built in 2010, this immaculate yacht was completely updated during a refit in 2015 and now stands as one of the best in the American superyacht brokerage fleet.

Those on board can take an elevator through the decks to visit any of the expansive deck spaces to enjoy relaxation on the sundeck, take advantage of the plunge pool and jacuzzi or enjoy a cocktail served by the five-star service crew.

For those who enjoy the water, the tender garage is packed to the rafters with toys and tenders to make the most of any anchor point, or simply watch the world turn from the beach club as the water laps at your feet. There’s even room for the biggest toy of them all, a helicopter deck suitable for an EC130 helicopter.

During the refit, living spaces on board were completely updated with her interior brought forward to exacting modern standards and the appointment of a seventh stateroom, bringing her accommodation up to 17 guests. Her master suite is particularly noteworthy, with a split-level master suite with his and her bathrooms, office and 280 degree views.

Visit Skyfall at the Palm Beach Boat Show this week and find out the unbridled lifestyle for yourself, but for those who aren’t heading to the docks tomorrow, we look forward to bringing you updates from on board yachts across the show.