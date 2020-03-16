The Palm Beach Boat Show has announced it will now be taking place from May 14 - 17 this year.

Andrew Doole, President of Informia Markets U.S. Boat Shows, and George Gentile, President of the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, released in a joint statement,

“Effectively immediately, the Palm Beach International Boat Show and Superyacht Show Palm Beach have been postponed until further notice…We are currently working with the City of West Palm Beach to identify a new date. We wish to thank our city officials and the boating community for their ongoing support.”

The decision, they added, was made in accordance of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' and West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James’ recommendation to suspend all mass gatherings over concerns for the spread of the contagion, and in the best interest of the community, visitors, staff and exhibitors at the show.

Show organisers and attendees alike were reluctant to see the decision finalised; the 35th annual PIBS was set to feature more than $1.2billion worth of yachts and accessories, attracting guests and exhibitors from across the world as one of the top 5 boat shows in the country.

The news comes as travel restrictions tighten across the globe, and the US plunged into its worst weekend for Coronavirus cases since the outbreak began. Elsewhere in the US, major cities such as New York and Los Angeles have announced lockdown measures in an effort to curb the spread, including the closure of schools, restaurants, bars and theatres.

Show organisers have added all tickets bought for the show will be valid for the new dates in May.

Meanwhile, the Qatar International Boat Show has also been postponed. The 2020 show, which was set to be the largest yet and to feature the 106m Lurssen flagship Amadea, is yet to disclose new dates.

Qatar and Palm Beach join a host of similar superyachting events looking to re-arrange for later in the year due to the Coronavirus, including the Singapore Yacht Show and the Dubai International Boat Show.