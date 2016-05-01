Step forward Palm Cay, a 69-acre development on the Bahamian capital of Nassau and the perfect jumping off point for exploring the country’s world renowned delights.

Home to a state-of-the-art marina - the largest on the island in terms of boat slips - Palm Cay also boasts around 300 high-specification single family residences, townhomes, and condominiums for sale in a beautiful and secure community.

An official Port of Entry into The Bahamas (a place where one may lawfully enter a country) Palm Cay is widely considered one of the best ports in The Bahamas. Its 194-slip marina - able to accommodate yachts up to 35 metres - offers transient dockage for $2 per ft per day and monthly dockage for $1.75 per ft per day (up to three months).

When docked at Palm Cay ,visitors will find an impressive array of amenities, including a multi-storey restaurant and Clubhouse with Members’ Lounge, swimming pools, and tennis courts, as well as 1,200 feet of pristine white sand beach.

Live entertainment is provided each weekend, and there is a full menu available in the restaurant ensuring something for everyone every day of the week.

Furthermore, there’s also a beautiful Dockside Café, a Beach bar and Grill, and rental/courtesy cars can be arranged for the use of Palm Cay’s clients.

As for nearby attractions, Nassau is the perfect launchpad for exploring the jaw-droppingly beautiful Exumas, only 28 miles from the out-islands.

Indeed, the success of Palm Cay is certainly due in part to its superb location, but also its friendly and helpful staff, and the fact that it is one of the very few places that boaters can clear Customs in The Bahamas.