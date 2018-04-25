On display with Bernard Gallay Yacht Brokerage following a significant €250,000 price reduction, Blue Diamond is built for the superyacht regatta circuit and combines high-performance with ultra-luxury on board.

A sleek, flush design by Gilles Vaton, built to exemplary standards by JMV-H2X, this carbon-fibre sloop was introduced to the water in 2004 and brings a Lorima 4 spreaders mast with a wide range of sails on board to offer bluewater cruising or high-speed escapes.

The lifting keel allows for Blue Diamond to access all bays, marinas and shallows as well as maintain an ultra-comfortable experience across the Atlantic for a truly global reach for modern adventurers.

Blue Diamond is able to accommodate up to eight guests in four cabins, with ensuite bathrooms, a large saloon and formal dining area with isolated galley for the ultimate in on board entertainment.

On deck, relaxation with lapping waves or high-octane teamwork to compete with the wind is the choice of the guests, as this boat truly offers everything for both the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

This mixture of idyllic performance through sensitive, responsive rigging and comfort in all conditions makes Blue Diamond a must-see sailing yacht at the upcoming Palma Superyacht Show, opening in Palma de Mallorca April 27th.