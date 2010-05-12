Other yachts may enter into the competition, which takes place on 23rd-26th June 2010, but will need to find alternative berthing in the Port’s marinas or at STP boat yard, located adjacent to the Superyacht Cup site.



This year, the Superyacht Cup features new developments, such as the appointment of a professional Race Officer – Premier Racing's founder, Peter Craig from Marblehead, USA. Peter has a wealth of experience with top-level international regattas, including the Bucket Regattas; the Perini Navi Cup, the Maxi Rolex World Cup, the Swan World Championships and the Volvo Ocean Race.

Among the Superyacht Cup fleet this June will be the winner of the Superyacht Cup 2009, Gliss. The bold, turquoise 32m sloop was designed by Philipe Briand and built by Royal Huisman in 2006. Sailing yacht Gliss made her racing debut in the Superyacht Cup 2006 after her launch and has been racing to win ever since.

Konkordia (ex; Kokomo), the Dubois designed sloop built by New Zealand based Alloy Yachts in 2006, has arrived back in Palma from the Caribbean and will take part in her first regatta with the her new owner this June.

Sailing yacht Saudade is the new comer this year after recently taking part in the St Barth’s Bucket Regatta. The superyacht is currently heading to the Mediterranean for the summer season. S/Y Saudade is an elegant and powerful yacht, designed by Tripp Design and built by the world renowned, Monaco based Wally Yachts.

Palma is seeing a huge influx of yachts returning from Antigua and other parts of the Caribbean. As the docks fill up and the contractors enter their busiest month of the year, everyone knows that the Superyacht Cup is soon approaching.

All of the yachts are undergoing refit work, general repairs and maintenance in order to prepare for the season ahead. The organizers are making a concerted effort this year to ensure that the Captains, Tacticians and Safety Officers are well briefed on the Superyacht Racing Protocol.

A full briefing will be held on Registration Day, Wednesday 23rd June at 17.30. Race Officer Peter Craig and ‘Bucket Ratings’ creator Jim Teeters will present the briefing and a question and answer session will follow.