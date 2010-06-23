The 2010 Palma Cup is renowned as one of the greatest events in the superyacht calendar, hosting three days of sun, sea and racing, alongside some truly entertaining events.

Today will hold registration for captains and crew at the exclusive Regatta Village, in preparation for what is sure to be an edge of the seat event. With numerous superyachts now docked and registered, captains, navigators, tacticians and crew will now prepare themselves for the first race, taking place tomorrow.

The race agenda will use the Bucket Rating system, which holds the goal of calculating each superyachts release so they converge on the finishing line at the same time. The first superyacht will leave the start line at 1:00pm tomorrow, signalling the offical start of the 2010 Superyacht Cup Palma, the longest running regatta in Europe.

Amongst the prime superyacht fleet at the prestigious dock will be last years Superyacht Cup Winner, Gliss, the 32m Philipe Briand designed sloop built by Royal Huisman in 2006. Beside Gliss will be the Dubois designed Alloy Yachts sloop Konkordia (ex; Kokomo) who will also be streaming through the ocean with her new owner.

Races will be taking place on Thursday 24th, Friday 25th and Saturday 26th, with each one rounding off with an exclusive event to cater for the large crowd of superyacht crew, captains and officials. Events include Live Music, Fancy Dress Barbeques, Yacht Hops and the welcoming Cocktail Party being held this evening.

The Superyacht Village is an exclusive area but will be open to visitors on the Saturday which will hold the final race, live music, celebrations and the nail-biting results ceremony.