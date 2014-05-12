Delivered by the same new construction team who delivered the 65m (215’) Lady M just last year, the sleek and stylish Apollo was built under the supervision of the Moran Yacht & Ship and holds all of the characteristics of a classic Palmer Johnson.

Project Apollo will feature an 8 meter counter-current swimming pool, accommodations for 12 guests in 6 staterooms and a sumptuous interior from the design boards of Carlo Nuvolari and Dan Lenard.