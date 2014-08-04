During the announcement, Palmer Johnson stated that this 48m superyacht has redefined the most important parameters of yachting - to have outstanding shapes which still provide space and comfort alongside being fast, yet efficient.

This next generation Sport Yacht is changing assumptions in regards to modern design. The typically distinctive and edgy Palmer Johnson style is combined with a wave piercing bow that reduces slamming at speeds, an entirely carbon-based construction (the largest of its kind), an 11 metre beam which provides an incredible amount of space and two spacious garages with a 7m tender and three jet skis.

The slender main hull gives a this 500GT yacht the ability to reach up to 32 knots, aided by the MTU 2000 series engines and 50% reduction in fuel burning.