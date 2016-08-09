Palmer Johnson Superyacht Grey Matters Sold
SuperYachtsMonaco has announced the successful sale of Grey Matters, a 45.72 metre (150 feet) superyacht with sleek, sporty and distinctive Palmer Johnson profile.
Joint listed with Worth Avenue Yachts, the striking Palmer Johnson 150 is an aluminium motor yacht from the boards of Nuvolari & Lenard. The flowing lines and elegant aesthetics are wrapped around a naval architecture and engineering package from Donald L. Blount & Associates with expert Palmer Johnson construction.
The 150 range is globally recognisable, and with space for 12 guests across 5 cabins, 7 highly-skilled yacht crew, an elegant Nuvolari & Lenard interior style and ample space inside and out, the experience of being on board matches the calibre of design and construction.
Listed at an asking price of €14,000,000, Grey Matters has now been successfully sold through both SuperYachtsMonaco and Worth Avenue Yachts after Steve Doyle of Cambridge Yacht Group introduced the buyer.