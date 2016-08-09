Joint listed with Worth Avenue Yachts, the striking Palmer Johnson 150 is an aluminium motor yacht from the boards of Nuvolari & Lenard. The flowing lines and elegant aesthetics are wrapped around a naval architecture and engineering package from Donald L. Blount & Associates with expert Palmer Johnson construction.

The 150 range is globally recognisable, and with space for 12 guests across 5 cabins, 7 highly-skilled yacht crew, an elegant Nuvolari & Lenard interior style and ample space inside and out, the experience of being on board matches the calibre of design and construction.

Listed at an asking price of €14,000,000, Grey Matters has now been successfully sold through both SuperYachtsMonaco and Worth Avenue Yachts after Steve Doyle of Cambridge Yacht Group introduced the buyer.