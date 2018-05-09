The new-build is set to join a large portfolio of yachts under the ISA name – all ranging from approximately 44 to 80 meters – in summer of 2019. It will follow icons such as Okto and recent launch, Clorinda, making its mark as the second project to be built from the EXTRA series.

Promising power and poise, the 38m will reach a top speed of 17 knots, with a nod to the eco-world in her achievement of 2500 nautical miles at 12 knots. On the inside, she will provide a home to 12 guests in 5 luxurious spaces, while a crew of 7 will act as purveyors of fine life at sea.

With both interior and exterior design by Francesco Guida, the new launch is sure to benefit from impressive use of space and volumes beyond her size range, with generous open spaces for guests to enjoy, and outdoor decking designed for the upmost level of interaction with the ocean.

Marking a further step in the growth of both ISA and the Palumbo group, we look forward to seeing the EXTRA 126’ hitting the Adriatic Coast next year, in time for a Mediterranean summer.