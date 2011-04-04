This new turn-key construction project is still undergoing alterations and developments to fine-tune the model for construction, however a builder has now been signed upon and this exciting new project continues to move forward.

“The base price of the HydroTec Explorer will be €50,000,000,” explains Alex Clarke from Denison Yacht Sales, “and the build time is estimated at 30-36 months depending on the LOA determined by the buyer, which can range from 68-75 metres.”

Developed by Denison Yacht Sales and Sergio Cutolo of HydroTec Creative Naval Architects, the project will be constructed to RINA Green Star Classifications, alongside being MCA (LY2) Compliant, and Ice Classed if the client so wishes.

Noted as a ‘true global explorer’, the 68m HydroTec Explorer yacht is a project which offers owners a vast 6,500nm+ range with a economic fuel efficiency as well as complete environmental awareness during world travel.

With the yard in place, the client still holds the opportunity to customise the project by choosing from a number of interior layouts and deck arrangements to include attractive features like an infinity pool, crows nest viewing tower, helicopter operations, multiple tenders & submarine storage, a custom dive centre complete with decompression chamber, and a large beach club area back aft with fold down bathing platforms.