The Columbus Sport Hybrid is an all-aluminium semi-displacement superyacht with a generous beam of 8.20m, a gross tonnage of 180 tons and coined by the yard as a ‘real evolution for yachting.

Making a debut at the 2013 Monaco Yacht show, the new Palumbo superyacht boasts hybrid propulsion and combine this with her expertly styled lines, means a bold new entry has made it’s way into the global superyacht fleet.

Watch the above video for more information on the new projects at the Palumbo Shipyard and the world debut of the Hybrid Yacht.