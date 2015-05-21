The top secret project of the Classic 57m which, for boilerplate confidentiality reasons, has never been revealed before. This completely custom yacht is a full displacement steel and aluminum vessel, belonging to the Classic line inaugurated by M/Y Prima, an award winning yacht by Columbus Yachts.

The interiors all differ from one another across the 57m range and can be described in one word as eclectic: bringing a variety of particular woods, mirrors and marbles which are mixed together in order to create a unique environment inspired by natural elements. The Sport Hybrid 40m, however, is a different creature altogether.

The Sport Hybrid 40m has been built on the proven platform of the 40S Hybrid, launched in August 2013. Hull number 2 has the same features of number one: an aerodynamic light-weight aluminium hull, soft and innovative exterior lines and a modern interior lay-out plus an incredible "eco-friendly" optional advanced electric propulsion.

The spacious, stylish interiors of the 40m are versatile in nature, featuring large windows and eco-friendly materials. The large balconies together with ample deck space, various sunning and dining arrangements give great freedom to the Owner, as concerns both life on board and at sea. The external areas are large and comfortable and the relaxation areas, such as the rear beach club, are the true treat on board.

This launch represents a milestone in the great future of the Palumbo Group and of its Mediterranean Yachting network. The brand new motor-yachts will officially reveal their new vessels at the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show.