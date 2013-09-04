With launch operations starting in the morning of the 31st August, a milestone was set for the Palumbo brand after 45 years of shipbuilding as a new luxury yacht with hybrid propulsion was introduced to the global superyacht fleet.

The Columbus Sport Hybrid is an all-aluminium semi-displacement superyacht with a generous beam of 8.20m, a gross tonnage of 180 tons and coined by the yard as a ‘real evolution for yachting’.

Hybrid propulsion, combined with her expertly styled lines, make her a bold new entry into the superyacht fleet and is set to debut at the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show later this month.