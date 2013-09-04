Palumbo Launch New Columbus Sport Hybrid Yacht
Based in Naples, the Palumbo Shipyard has announced the successful launch of the stunning 40m Sport Hybrid superyacht which took two cranes to introduce to the water.
With launch operations starting in the morning of the 31st August, a milestone was set for the Palumbo brand after 45 years of shipbuilding as a new luxury yacht with hybrid propulsion was introduced to the global superyacht fleet.
The Columbus Sport Hybrid is an all-aluminium semi-displacement superyacht with a generous beam of 8.20m, a gross tonnage of 180 tons and coined by the yard as a ‘real evolution for yachting’.
Hybrid propulsion, combined with her expertly styled lines, make her a bold new entry into the superyacht fleet and is set to debut at the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show later this month.