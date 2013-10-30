Palumbo Malta Unveils Revamped Facility

Three superyachts are currently berthed at the yard, which underwent significant work throughout the summer to prepare it for the Autumn season.

According to a press release, a 110 metre yachtis berthed at Hamilton Wharf under the bright October sun, whilst workers at the yard are also conducting a huge refit work on a 55-metre vessel.

Furthermore, a 50 metre yacht is waiting to enter the yard’s 140 metre covered dry dock for her winter refit.

“Three very big Superyachts are coming next week” said the yard manager Mr Zammit. “And this give us the pride to say we are very confident about the next future.

“It seems that our yard recovered the previous bad reputation that it had in the past and that the captains are again confident in the services we offer. We are very proud of this result we gained from investing a lot in infrastructure and skilled personnel.”

Palumbo Malta is ISPS compliant, and has gate control and 24/7 security with CCTV cameras located throughout the marina, plus security staff all year round.