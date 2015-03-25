The renewed Yard, located in the Port of Marseille, in the centre of the city, is covering an area of about 12.000 sqm, and now offering a completely refreshed management team and a premium quality service at unique competitive rates.

The facilities, such as the four drydocks, ranging from 80m up to 126m, the 95m watershed and more than 300 meters of quay, warehouses and offices, are now in full activity.

With a network of five yards in the Central Mediterranean, Palumbo Group is uniquely located to offer immediate refit and repair services to Superyachts of all ranges.

With ITM Marseille acquisition, nowadays, Palumbo manages an extended platform including 14 dry-docks ranging from 40 meters up to maximum 360 meters in length, more than 5.500 meters of quays and an operational area covering about 520.000 square meters, offering a substantial range of products to the general maritime, ship repair and yachting sectors.

Being nowadays the leader marine group in the Mediterranean, the family run business founded in 1967, has now the infrastructural, technical and timing ability to satisfy any Owner’s request, providing, at the same time, the widest and the most complete range of services in each of its five yards in Naples, Messina, Malta and Marseille.