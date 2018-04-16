Sold by Palumbo Superyachts after the new ISA Alloy 43 meters – also designed by Dini – entered construction in Ancona, Italy.

This 50-metre superyacht boasts a dynamic profile hinting at an elegant life on the water, married with high-performance and cutting-edge engineering thanks to a pronounced edges and a plumb bow with semi-displacement mode.

Working directly with the owner’s vision, Luca Dini and Columbus Yachts matched external design with interior layout to bring light into the boat; using glazed surfaces on all decks to create panoramic views.

Furthermore, due to a generous beam of 9.15-metres and a GRT of 499, the open spaces of the 50m Columbus S are filled with the latest lifestyle and relaxation facilities befitting of a much larger yacht.

The Columbus S 50 can also host 11 guests in five cabins on three decks as well accommodate 11 highly-skilled crew in seven cabins. The tailor-made solutions requested by the Owner outline a yacht with a top-speed of 20 knots (driven by two 2000 hp MTU engines), ample exterior deck spaces and an elegantly crafted, as of yet unseen, interior decor.

Construction of the new 50 meters Columbus S superyacht is scheduled to start this year at the Italian shipyard, and the delivery to her owner is scheduled in Summer 2020.