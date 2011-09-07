Made through Bluewater Yachting, the order for the first hybrid project, alongside a potential contract for the second hull in the eco-friendly range, has highlighted Palumbo Shipyards as an interesting upcoming yacht builder for 2012.

This particular yacht was designed by Sergio Cutolo of HydroTec Naval Architecture and is expected to push the boundaries of innovation in the revolutionary field of futuristic superyacht concepts.

The Columbus 125 Hybrid superyacht will measure 37.86m in length and is noted to combine a love and passion for the sea with a stern respect for the marine environment.

Three spacious guest cabins, plus the Owner suite, accommodate for a total of 8 people whilst offering voluminous living areas, a spacious flybridge with an extraordinary autonomy and an enviable exterior styling.