Palumbo Shipyards Launch Superyacht Prima

Designed by Sergio Cutolo, Prima was built for the owners of the Columbus Yacht brand and is the first of two yachts under construction to hit the water; with another 55m motor yacht currently being built.

The idea behind Prima’s design was to create a yacht with a classic look whilst combining curved and precise proportions to give her a distinctive appeal.

M/Y Prima was constructed using high grade materials and impeccable construction standards as well as introducing the most advanced technology, making her a luxurious, comfortable and environmentally friendly superyacht.

This RINA Green Starred superyacht can charge through the water at a top speed of 16.5 knots and maintain a comfortable cruising speed of 15 knots through dual MTU12V400 engines.

Prima’s interior design was created by Tommaso Spadolini and utilizes a geometric style to emphasize the comfort and practicality throughout her large internal spaces. Leit Motiv is the theme of the Prima’s bright ceiling colours, intersected by darker wood panels alongside the brown of the Italian walnut floors and inserts of Calcutta Oro marble.

This impressively styled superyacht can sleep 12 guests in six spacious cabins alongside holding space for 12 crew members on board.

The launch of M/Y Prima is a benchmark for the shipyard, as last year Palumbo acquired two new facilities in Malta, one of them fully dedicated to superyacht refitting.