The Columbus 130 Sport Hybrid combines new lines and high-concept technology with an ethical respect for the marine environment – an important aspect of business for Palumbo, awarded with the RINA Green Star Plus by Prince Albert II for the construction of Prima.

The Columbus 130 Sport Hybrid will measure 40 metres in length with an 8.20 metre beam, stretching over three decks and impressive interior volumes. Three guest cabins, plus the Owner suite, offer space for a total of eight people plus three crew cabins and one captains suite.

This impressive superyacht has been carefully studied by the shipyard and the owner with the aim to realize a yacht with an elegant and refined style. Her interior in particular, designed by Hot Lab, offers a combination of warm materials with soft colours, avoiding any strong contrast and creating the feeling of a home on the water.

Both the semi-displacement hull and superstructure were made in aluminium with the aim to reduce the weight and consumption whilst her engineering, exterior design and naval architecture, executed by HydroTec Naval Architecture, will comply with MCA and RINA classification.