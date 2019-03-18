Sold in November 2016 and expected to be delivered later this year, this five-deck 2,300 GT giant is the largest ever produced by the yard. Her exterior shape has been penned by Hydro Tec, whilst her interior spaces are the work of Francesco Guida Design.

The 80m specimen possesses a host of unique features, many of which mark debuts for Columbus Yachts. She features an 8m swimming pool on the sundeck with counter-current function, as well as a 200sqm beach club at water level. Guests can also relax in a wellness and spa area located on the upper deck.

The Francesca Guida interior yields five guest suites on the main deck, whilst an exclusive owner’s cabin occupies its very own deck, further benefitting from a forward-facing master suite.

The strong family approach of Palumbo Superyachts is felt in every line and space of M/Y Dragon. She is presented with the intention to exceed expectations, falling in line with the shipyard’s promise to build, service and repair with ever-increasing quality and to deliver results to their valued clients.

Following outfitting and sea trials, her owners will finally be united with this glorious 80m, who is expected to make her world debut at the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show.