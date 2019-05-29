The 24m model was publicly unveiled at the 2018 Cannes Yachting Festival as the forerunner of an innovative new range, which consists of 6 models ranging from 24-40m. 4 of the vessels have already been sold and are due for delivery this summer.

Extra 76 is a fantastic yacht. An aft galley provides a huge up-down window accessing outdoor dining, whilst the full-beam master cabin has an original access to ensure utmost privacy. A 50sqm cockpit/beach club sprawling over three levels and a full-beam maxi-sundeck completes the picture of a yacht made for entrancing cruising and convivial lunches at anchor.

The Extra Line was designed by Francesco Guida, whose groundbreaking concept gives guests the authentic experience of the sea both during navigation and at anchor. The models boast eye-catching profiles and large internal and external volumes, as well as a masterful play of contrasts between white fiberglass and dark windows. Guida’s design captures the essence of ISA Yachts, which are characterized by a bulging longitudinal profile, rounded surfaces and connecting arches.

The range represents a fantastic opportunity for ownership. The Extra 86 and Extra 86 Fast are 26m vessels accommodating 8. Their innovative layout allows for a full-beam living room and three-level cockpit, whilst huge windows instil the magical sensation of being inside a large crystal dome. The ‘Fast’ edition can reach incredible speeds of over 30 knots thanks to the (incredibly quiet!) IPS 1350 propulsion.

The Extra 130 Alloy, meanwhile, is the perfect superyacht for relaxation and entertainment, with an upper deck boasting an outdoor dining area with TV, bar and lounge seating, as well as interiors that reveal unforgettable ocean views through floor-to-ceiling windows in the main salon. She is also a yacht of technological distinction, featuring a hydraulic retractable system that allows the transom to open and reveal the large garage, which in turn houses a 5.36m tender.

With a brand new Extra 86 motoryacht in the pipeline, the Extra range is proving a roaring success. These are vessels of maximum liveability, low fuel consumption and the build pedigree of ISA Yachts and Extra Yachts combined - in short, they embody the quality of the expansive Palumbo network.