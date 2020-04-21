Palumbo Superyachts: Shipyard Operations Update

The unprecedented global pandemic has posed many challenges for the superyacht industry, especially in heavily affected European countries. Palumbo has confirmed that all five of its shipyards remain operational during these times.

A statement from Palumbo Superyachts read: “In compliance with the current international regulations in the context of COVID-19, Palumbo Superyachts Refit announces that all its shipyards (Naples, Ancona, Malta, Savona and Marseille) are currently operational for maintenance and refit activities, guaranteeing continuous assistance to boats and to the crew members present in the various locations.

“The activities are carried out with due respect for the prescribed health and hygiene standards, within an operating protocol established by the internal control committee, as envisaged by the current protocol on safety in the workplace for the containment of the COVID-19 epidemic and with the adoption of the necessary PPE to avoid the spread of the virus.”

Palumbo Superyachts is the largest superyacht maintenance and repair network in the Mediterranean, while its Superyachts division includes the esteemed brands of Columbus Yachts, Mondomarine, ISA Yachts and Extra Yachts.

Columbus Yachts, based out of Palumbo Superyachts’ Ancona shipyard, delivered its flagship superyacht M/Y Dragon last year. The 80-metre superyacht was one of the standout new deliveries to be exhibited during the show season, but it wasn’t the only large superyacht from the Palumbo Group to catch widespread attention. Mondomarine’s 60m Sarastar had quite the glitzy year, starring alongside Jennifer Aniston in Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery’ as well as hosting the Superyachts.com MYS end-of-show party. More recently, General Manager of ISA Yachts, Francesco Carbone, spoke to Superyachts.com about the “sexy stylish” ISA GT 45.