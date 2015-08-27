Launched by Fincantieri Yachts in 2011, Serene was the largest yacht to be built in Italy at the time, but was comfortably accommodated on its visit to the Palumbo facility, which is well-accustomed to hosting some of the world’s largest ships and cruise liners.

One of the Mediterranean’s most important service destinations, yachts of all sizes are drawn to Palumbo’s strategic location and extensive facilities in Malta. With a 160m long graving dock and a 140m covered dock, the site is well equipped to handle just about any superyacht.

Furthermore, if the vessel is too big for the graving dock, she can be tied up to the 400-metre quay.

Visiting yachts and their crew can also benefit from the various on-site amenities, which include an on-site gym, a games room and a TV room. Malta airport is also just a short drive away and offers direct flights to most major cities in Europe.

As the summer season draws to a close, Palumbo are experiencing an increase in activity, with M/Y Serene just one of several superyachts to have confirmed bookings in their extensive network of refit and service centres throughout the Mediterranean. The Palumbo team are gearing up for a busy and successful season ahead.