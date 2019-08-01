Although CCN has already seen much success with the Flyingsport line, the latest Fuoriserie collection responds to a very significant market demand for customized and bespoke projects according to the owner’s vision. Enter M/Y Panam: the latest jewel in the Fuoriserie collection who will become the fifth Fuoriserie project upon her delivery next summer, and whose construction is well underway at CCN’s Carrara shipyard.

Panam is the latest fruit of a long-time collaboration between Francesco Paszkowski on exterior and interior design and architect Magherita Casprini, who worked together with the former on her interiors. The collaboration between the two Italian design houses, which began in 2006, has already birthed such flagship enterprises as the Tankoa S501 in 2015 - or more recently the Custom Line 106' which launched earlier this year.

Earlier this month Panam was moved into the outfitting shed, where she saw the completion of her hull and superstructure and significant interior fittings and decks. Upon delivery, Panam will be able to reach a speed of 31 knots; a remarkable feat for a yacht of 40metres and impressive testament to CCN’s emphasis on performance alongside style. Features under construction on this yacht include 4 hull doors, one of which is designed for the semi-float-in garage to host a 17’ tender, and the open beach area fitted with ladder and easy access to the water.

Panam’s design is based on a ‘sinuous and yet modern, dynamic and powerful look’, said the shipyard in a press release. Her unusual shaped windows will allow for lots of natural light, electrically-controlled to offer panoramic sea views. She is also fitted with 4 guest cabins on the lower deck, while the captain’s and 2 double cabins are located forward. A 65 sq m flybridge tops off Panam’s lavish facilities, complete with a custom-made pool and sunbathing area at the bow.

CCN’s Fuoriserie collection values limitless flexibility and an extremely client-oriented approach, perfectly embodied by Panam’s unique custom design. The collection ranges from completely bespoke yachts between 24 and 50 meters, all configured with different materials and concepts but joined together by the same customer-centric passion.