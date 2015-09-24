We sat down with Paolo Casani, President of Camper & Nicholsons, on the opening day of the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show to learn more about the company’s heritage and what it means to him.

“The heritage is simply luxury”, he explains. “When the company was founded and until now I think our heritage has always been luxury.

“We want to deliver a luxury service, and we want to be innovators in the industry, which is not easy, but we do our best to surround our customers with the most important services.

“They have to enjoy the boats without any concern about refits, insurance, financial services, etc. The boat for us is a job but for our customers it is fun. Our commitment is to take care of everything.”

You can watch the full video interview with Paolo Casani above this article to find out more about Camper & Nicholsons Insurance, Properties, Finance and the services the Fincantieri yard is now offering.