Capt. Glenn Shephard of Parsifal III, comments: “we are very satisfied with the smooth running of the project and final results. The overall experience has been excellent for the adequacy of the facilities, the effort and professionalism of all teams involved, and the constant help and support from Vilanova’s staff”.

Rupert Savage, Managing director of Rolling Stock Finishing & Refinishing, says: “working at Vilanova’s shipyard has been a great experience, not just for the facilities, which are technically very well prepared to carry out this type of projects, but for the marina’s personnel, which are highly dedicated, skillful and great team members. We certainly look forward to working there again soon”.

Parsifal III mast repaint is one the largest project carried out so far at Vilanova’s shipyard since its becoming operational at the beginning of last year. The 8,000 sq m specialist repair & refit technical area offers a comprehensive service of dry docking and final preparation of yachts. The shipyard and the marina, boasting 49 berths for 25 to 100m yachts, are integrated in a single, consolidated space bringing added value to its customers.