Greece is one of the most sought-after cruising idylls on the planet, with vistas of chalky cubiform buildings and burnished maquis shrubland meeting a sea so blue that it has to be seen to be believed. A1 Yacht Trade Consortium provides concierge, charter, brokerage, management, provisioning and technical services for superyachts berthed in this stunning part of the world.

“Our extensive office network and a team of experienced professionals provide 24/7 assistance to guests, captains and crews, simplifying their lives even from before arrival,” begins Rosemary. Indeed, A1 are on hand before the superyacht berths, with administration and paperwork part of their integrated package. Once legalities are out of the way, cruising stunning seascapes and exploring ancient landscapes can begin.

As the Company Director of a nationwide organisation, Rosemary is intimately acquainted with everything that the country has to offer. “There are few corners of Greece without some indication of the country’s illustrious past, whilst a rich natural heritage has left 85% of the land uncultivated,” she says, “Athens has Michelin starred restaurants and designer shopping, while the islands offer artists and artisans pedalling local crafts. There is simply something for everyone.”

Aside from being a natural paradise, entertainment hub and cultural capital, Greece is also an optimum destination for superyacht owners. “The islands are often close enough for sea-time to be minimal, although there is enough space for long leisurely sails for those who revel in them,” Rosemary explains. The miles of shimmering Mediterranean Sea between the islands are also great for watersports, with many international standard areas for wind surfing, kite surfing, kayaking, water skiing and jet biking.

Greece is a destination of contrasts, known simultaneously for epic mythology and celeb-studded playgrounds, and discovering this Mediterranean gem by superyacht has never been easier than with A1’s integrated services. In Part 2, Rosemary tells us about the company’s detailed itineraries.