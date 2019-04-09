Hosted at the award winning ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove, the 9th edition of SYS is another milestone in the fast-moving trajectory of the Asian yacht market. The action-packed event is a huge contributor to the development of the luxury markets within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Richard is quick to confirm that the popularity of the Singapore Yacht Show is a reflection of a burgeoning Asian market: “Asia is definitely a growing market for the yachting industry and we see an increase in yacht ownership and a growing demand for charter throughout the continent.”

And Simpson Marine have been one of the brokerages at the forefront of this burgeoning market, who have an extensive network throughout the region. With 12 offices in seven countries, they are perfectly placed to look after yacht owners in Asia. “We are partnered with some of the most prestigious brands in the world, bringing in a variety of luxury yachts to cater for all the different needs and desires of the Asian market,” says Richard.

As one of the region’s biggest events, SYS is a hugely important moment in the Simpson Marine calendar. “We see good quality clients from all over SEA and further afield visiting the show,” Richard explains, “Singapore is strategically located for yacht fanatics to fly in, and the show is the largest in Asia with many new models making their Asian debuts.”

Simpson will be bringing a world class fleet to the show, including two Sanlorenzos - SD126 and SL86 - both of which will be making their debut in Asia. The former is a the flagship vessel of the builder’s acclaimed SD line, offering distinctive interiors, a harmonious profile and long range capacities that allow her to explore all of the stunning cruising grounds that Asia has to offer.

As one of the leading brokerages in Southeast Asia, Simpson Marine will be putting on quite a spread at SYS. In Part 2, Richard tells us all about the show stopping fleet that will be making its way to Singapore.