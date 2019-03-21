“... Our regional footprint means we are at the centre of all major yachting markets in Asia. Headquartered in Hong Kong since 1984 and celebrating 35 years on the market this year, Simpson Marine is Asia’s biggest yacht dealership, with 12 sales offices and 10 service centres in 7 countries.” Stratton begins, painting by numbers a clear picture of the brokerage’s impressive territory.

But these numbers don’t come without the events and strategic partnerships that benefit all those involved. Simpson Marine has based themselves, not only at the heart of Asia’s yachting scene, but they are fully immersed in the lifestyle and culture that surrounds it. Their shipyard partner, Sanlorenzo (Asia Division) recently signed a partnership with Rolls-Royce for the regional Cullinan SUV launches, which the group have now completed together in Japan, South Korea, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta; just one example of the all-encompassing outlook.

Nick explained the strategy; “The brands share many similarities in being at the top of their class, so this was a natural tie up. It has allowed clients in new markets to be exposed to Sanlorenzo whilst in more mature yachting markets, clients can share fun experiences across the yachting and motor industries [...] It’s a great partnership indeed.”

Though the partnerships don’t stop there, Sanlorenzo will further exhibit at Art Basel Hong Kong on 29-31 March as the exclusive yachting partner; part a ‘Global Art Engagement’ plan. In fact, Sanlorenzo Asia & Simpson Marine’s list of partnerships also includes one with famous local designer, Steve Leung, who has collaborated with the team for a very special edition of SX88. Steve Leung’s contribution will also extend throughout the range, giving the Asian market a very unique design.

Nick reflects on the past year in partnerships; “2018 was a strong year for Simpson Marine with steady growth throughout all markets. Sanlorenzo especially has gained a strong following with a number of new yachts delivered and in build. We expect several new deliveries over the next months and that contributes to significant brand growth in Asia.”

Looking further into the Asian market activity, this interview is continued in Part 2.