Cloudbreak

A slightly bigger vessel for the extended family, 73m Cloudbreak is the perfect charter yacht for the family with a passion for exploring the outdoors - her adventurous legacy is reflected in her name, which refers to Cloudbreak surfing reef in the South Pacific. With SuperYachtsMonaco overseeing proceedings, the world really is your oyster onboard this grand Abeking and Rasmussen build. No region is out of reach, guaranteeing an unforgettable adventure with up to 12 of your nearest and dearest.

Slipstream

Slipstream will be cruising the balmy waters of the Mediterranean this Easter, with Burgess furnishing the one of the most family-friendly charters on the market. With her black hull and silver superstructure, this CMN 60m is one of the most stylish boats on the water, and comprises the perfect balance between relaxation and fun-packed experiences that the kids won’t forget in a hurry. Guests have access to an air conditioned gym, comfortable outdoor spaces and a full cinema experience in the sky lounge.

Irisha

Inspired by a modern jet fighter aircraft, Irisha cuts a chic silhouette that is sure to impress the kids. The Heesen 51m also achieves a top speed of 25 knots - she is the perfect charter for cruising along the Cote d’Azur in style. Irisha is a yacht made for charter, able to accommodate up to 12 guests across 5 sumptuous staterooms in a versatile setup that can convert twin rooms into a VIP suite. She also accommodates 9 experienced crew who will work tirelessly with the yacht's exclusive charter agents at SuperyachtsMonaco to make your charter a hassle-free experience.

Lili

Although the Mediterranean is protocol for when the warmer months come around, those who feel that they’ve ‘been there, done that’ should look to Imperial, who are offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to charter Lili. As part of her round the world tour, Lili will be in the Seychelles over the holiday period. Her bespoke layout, 175sqm Sun Deck and counter-current swimming pool are the perfect backdrop for a cruise among the stunning beaches, coral reefs and nature reserves of this breathtaking tropical archipelago.

Continued in Part 2...