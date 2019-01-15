1. M/Y Shu

Unsurprisingly, the top spot for 2018 went to renowned builder of large yachts, Lurssen. Their biggest launch was the custom built motor yacht, Project Shu. The 136m boasts the expert exterior styling of Espen Oeino, and impressive interior styling by Mark Berryman. Shu was one of the most secretive projects of the year, with almost no information divulved about the project until its release in autumn of last year.

2. M/Y Tis

The second largest yacht to be built in 2018 was another Lurssen, 111m Tis. Project managed by Moran Yacht and Ship, this remarkable vessel possesses the allure of interiors and exteriors architected by high end designer Andrew Winch. Tis features a stable construction and luxury aspect, and was one of the most exciting yachts to join the global fleet in 2018.

3. M/Y Anna

Just pipped at the post by Tis, Anna took the third spot in 2018. The 110m build was at the time the largest Feadship yacht to date, and joined Jubilee in the ranks of the largest yachts to come out of the Netherlands. She emerged from the Makkum shipyard last year, when her beautiful Michael Leach exterior and interior was met with great industry acclaim.

4. M/Y Bravo

Oceanco clinched the fourth spot in 2018, constructing Project Bravo alongside with the expert facilitation of Reymond Langton Design interior and Nuvolari and Lenard exterior styling. The custom-built 109m is a hallmark of the shipyard’s Dutch pedigree, and a milestone in terms of their foraying into large-scale yachts.

Continued in Part 2...