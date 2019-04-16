Nero

Burgess bring this incredible vessel to the shores of Barcelona as the largest yacht in show - at 90.10m, Nero is a Top 100 giant. This 2008 Corsair Yachts build cuts a formidable silhouette, with sleek lines and a classic exterior that harkens back to the golden age of private yachting. Designed and built to meticulous standards, Nero offers charter guests a huge promenade deck, numerous seating and dining areas and an array of luxurious amenities, including interior and exterior cinema projector screens and incredible water toys. Following her extensive refit in 2016, Nero has never been more authentically charming or technologically innovative, representing an elegant chater platform for the most discerning clients.

Wheels

Represented by Fraser Yachts, 76m Wheels joins the stunning MYBA fleet. This seven deck colossus was designed in 2008 by Sam Sorgiovanni, whose legendary status in Top 100 yacht building is demonstrated by his work on 110m Jubilee (interior) and 88m Nirvana (exterior). This 2008 Oceanco vessel boasts outstanding features including a master stateroom with panoramic views, a cinema room and a brand new Canadian SPA hot tub on the sundeck aft. Having undertaken a recent refit overseen by an Owner who has been meticulous in her maintenance, Wheels is in pristine condition to take on charter guests. Her stylish interior, advanced technological systems and dive/watersports facilities make her one of the most desirable charters on the water.

Axioma

Also gracing the sunny shores of Barcelona is Axioma, a 72m represented in the show by Yachting Partners International. The Dunya Yachts build features stunning beach house-style interiors by the legendary late designer Alberto Pinto, including a double-height salon atrium with mezzanine. Other standout features include an Owner’s deck with media lounge and master sized VIP, a gym with massage and steam room and a 3D cinema for eight. Charter guests also enjoy a world of luxury on deck, with a huge aft swimming pool, main-deck infinity pool and jacuzzi with a swim-in bar. Axioma offers sumptuous living in every space, and is one of the most sought-after yachts on the water.

Continued in Part 2...