141m Dream Symphony is the long awaited sailing yacht to come out of Turkish shipyard Dream Ship Victory. The 4-masted gaff schooner was designed by Dykstra Naval Architects, with exteriors and interiors by distinguished designer Ken Freivokh. Two diesel electric engines propel this floating colossus to speeds of 19.5kn, and her vast build can accommodate up to 18 guests and 32 crew members. She is rumoured to boast an impressive aesthetic, unique wood building technology brought by the naval architects, and innovative environmental credentials.

With Lurssen showing once again how it’s done, Project Lightning will take its place in the Top 100 of 2019. The project is a gargantuan 140m being built in Germany about which, in true Lurssen fashion, very little has been disclosed. What we do know is that she is a custom motor yacht with steel hull and aluminium superstructure featuring amenities such as at anchor stabilizers, swimming platform, helipad, jacuzzi, spa and tender garage.

The aptly named Redwood is the next boating behemoth on our list of launches. Measuring in at 139m, this Lurssen build easily makes the cut. The shipyard are joined by project managers Moran Yacht and Ship and designer Nuvolari Lenard in the creation of this floating giant, who will be able to accommodate 36 guests in 20 cabins across six towering decks. Redwood will also harbour many high-end features such as a sports and diving centre, a swimming pool, two helipads and a fleet of tenders measuring up to 15m.

The next forecasted yacht for 2019’s Top 100 is luxury motor yacht FB 275. This impressive 107m is one of Benetti’s first 100m+ build, making it an exciting prospect given the pedigree of the shipyard. FB 275 is expertly crafted of steel and aluminium by the builder’s in-house team, and Benetti are also responsible for her elegant exterior and interior styling.

FB 272, otherwise known as Zoza, is a 104.85m custom motor yacht from Benetti. The boat’s sophisticated interior and and graceful exterior are the distinguished work of Benetti’s engineering and design team, whilst alluring interiors have been masterminded by Zaniz Interiors. The Owner was also personally involved in the design of their yacht, which will be delivered in 2019 to storm the Top 100.

Continued in Part 2...