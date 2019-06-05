Millennia of history, thousands of islands and hundreds of world famous beaches leave little need for explanation as to why a Greek cruise is once in a lifetime. However, if this seems a little overwhelming, you’re in luck: Another of A1’s key services is concierge.

“There is no such thing as a typical itinerary,” Rosemary says, “Each cruise is carefully crafted to meet the needs of the specific yacht and the guests onboard.” The term bespoke often gets thrown around, but this could not be further from the truth at A1. Each time a new client requests the service of the yacht consortium, the concierge department collates information about them to hone the perfect program.

“We organize activities that suit the individual, whether this is a historical sea tour, private sightseeing by helicopter, diving at spectacular sites, hiking expeditions or activities especially designed for children,” Rosemary continues. And it doesn’t stop there; A1 can advise on everything from local events to idyllic strolls, shopping gems to coffee spots. Evening beckons in another world, where guests can enjoy “themed parties, after-hours visits to museums, Michelin starred restaurants, or join the throngs at an all-night beach club.”

Provisioning is another box ticked under A1 Yacht Consortium's wide-reaching umbrella. This service, much like concierge, is variable, flexible and bespoke, equipped to accommodate the most demanding requests anywhere in Greece. The sheer scope of services described by Rosemary is testament to A1 Yacht Trade Consortium’s commitment to providing the perfect experience.

With so much to think about on a charter or cruise, it is a relief to have everything taken care of under one roof. A1’s holistic approach to yacht servicing not only pioneers in ‘stress free’, but also ensures that the sky is the limit for what guests can experience in Greece.