An ideal charter itinerary in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to Kaan, would begin at the Montenegrin yachting hub of Porto Montenegro. This bustling homeport, nestled in the naturally protected waters of the Bay of Kotor, is the leading luxury resort in the Adriatic Sea, as well as a full service marina and the perfect place to begin cruising. “From Tivat, you can either do a round trip, covering the ancient destinations of Kotor, Perast, Boka Bay, Budva and Sveti Stefan,” says Kaan, “Alternatively, you can go to Dubrovnik along the south Dalmatian coast.”

The opportunities for chartering here are endless, however, and long seasons mean that no stone need be left unturned - travellers should begin in Croatia and Montenegro, and when the weather begins to turn, head to the balmy climes of Greece and Turkey. Whether you are drawn to the party atmosphere of Mykonos, the official Ancient Wonder of Bodrum or the fortresslike architecture of Split, East Med Yachting has the perfect itinerary. From the Cyclades to Symi, Cavtat to Corfu and Dubrovnik to Datca, all of the Mediterranean must-sees are on the agenda.

What’s more, the team at East Med yachting have the perfect vessels in their fleet to facilitate such ambitions, whether the charter is a family affair, a gathering of friends or an intimate couples retreat. “We offer selection of luxurious crewed motor yachts, sailing yachts and motor sailers from 24 to 50 meters,” says Kaan, “All are well equipped and in good condition for a luxury charter, with very professional and friendly crews.”

The 32m motor sailor White Swan, for example, offers comfortable accommodations for 12. Having benefited from a major refit in 2018, this wide body vessel has fantastic deck spaces for dining, relaxing and sunbathing, as well as an arsenal of water toys and a hospitable crew. The 39m semi-displacement Ottawa is another standout - this tri-deck motor yacht offers a modern interior, Jacuzzi on the Sun deck and luxurious swim platform.

When it comes to chartering this magical region, East Med Yachting lead the industry. With over 15 years of experience in the sector, they know these waters like the back of their hand. The Tivat-based team are dedicated to providing clients with the perfect yacht, cruising area and itinerary for a paradisiacal cruise that will not be forgotten in a hurry.