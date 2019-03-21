Continued from Part 1.

From Rolls-Royce to Art Basel, Simpson Marine and Sanlorenzo have been partnering strategically to increase their presence across the globe. But how are things progressing in the superyacht realm? With the first Sanlorenzo 500EXP launching last year, we asked Nick how this was received and whether it reflected a new market in the Asia…

“The 500EXP has been a huge success with several new units sold. I would say there’s been a change in the market in a sense that clients are demanding to be able to do more with their yachts; carry more toys and travel further.” Nick explained, highlighting a possible ‘trend’ in the Asian superyacht market that signals quite the progression...

He continues on the current state of the region’s market; “Asian customers are willing to explore the world and, having seen the explorer superyacht developed and built by Sanlorenzo has been very beneficial to us regarding enquiries for this product segment. There will be more orders for clients from Asia, we can be sure of that!”

So set to explore the Asian market may be, but how do Simpson Marine, and of course Sanlorenzo ensure that it’s the 500EXP and the other models they represent, that excite potential clients? By being present. And this year, the brokerage is set to be the largest exhibitor at the Singapore Yacht Show with 14 yachts in total on display.

Nick described, “Our Sanlorenzo lounge will be a design piece in itself, with a custom lounge designed by Pierro Lissoni. On display will be two Sanlorenzo yachts, one from the SL Line and one from the SD Line to showcase the different styles available from the yard.

He continued, “We will be joined by representatives from the shipyard, and we will also work with Rolls-Royce to host their display and invite guests at exclusive events. We have also prepared a unique art display on board, in line with the brand’s commitments to the art world.” And so, with a perfect balance of events, partnerships and inventory, it seems Simpson Marine are getting it right.

Closing on a high, Nick explained the plans for the future and indeed, how Simpson Marine will continue to dominate over the coming years; “We plan continued growth in our already well established markets and entry into new ones too. We will have a number of new yachts arriving in Asia and this will continue next year. You will see the Sanlorenzo fleet growing steadily and though we are already seeing yachts and superyachts cruising in Asia, there is more to come!”