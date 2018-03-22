Coral Ocean-Moran Yacht & Ship

For sale with Moran Yacht & Ship, this classic ocean spectacle M/Y Coral Ocean, offers an on-board tropical escape. Her worldly corners to unwind offer interior flairs such as her wooden masks and tribal textures, offering a vibrant global allure made for an ocean adventure. Her recent refit updated her classic 1994 build in 2016, transforming the work of legendary designer Jon Bannenberg.

She features spacious accommodation for 12 guests in 6 staterooms. Her commanding stature covers an impressive 72.6-metres. Her best perk? Direct access from the lower deck guest suites straight to the gym and spa complex- complete with steam room- leading to the swim platform and beach club.

Lady S-Burgess Yachts

Amels' Lady S offers all the plush perks of a five-star plus escape with pure indulgence across five magnificent decks. Now available for charter with Burgess Yachts, her imposing 68.5-metres, features an artistic space that merges original Chagall and Frankenthaler artwork, Loro Piana cashmeres and accessories from Hermes, Asprey, Linley, Lalique and Baccarat.

Making a lavish ocean home living into a reality, her saloon is perfect for entertaining, able to convert into a home cinema for a full-on theatre experience. Hosting up to 12 guests, her stunning spiral staircase compliment her master suite, inclusive of a separate office, walk-in wardrobes, his and her bathrooms and a double rainfall shower. Throw in a VIP suite (considered one of the largest in superyachting) and you are ready set go on a dream charter with Burgess Yachts.

Mine Games- Galati Yacht Sales

Available for sale with Galati Yacht Sales, Mine Games is a stunning stallion fleet member of Benetti Yachts, blending reputable build credibility with interior glamour and sun-deck resides. Her magic design on board by Studio Massari offers a marriage of warm hazel hues coupled with plush creme upholstery for a comforting reprieve into ocean indulgence. Stand-out featured include her Swarovski crystals embedded furniture and glossy Italian marbles delighting up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. A yoga spot on the sun-deck and Turkish bath make her all the more enviable, wrapped up in 62-metres for a new owner.

Book Ends-Heesen Yachts USA

This 47-metre Heesen is straight from the boards of Bannenberg & Rowell, offers a rich and sultry escape inspired by the theme of ‘kinetic energy’. This home away from home on Book Ends features the ideal mergings of interior and exterior spaces, ideal therefore for the longer cruises across the Atlantic, for an owner well equipped to take on the more remote corners of the world.

Designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects on the exterior meets the plush and neutral interior, which can accommodate 12 guests in five suites, offers an array of hi-tech finishes. Light and airy in ambience, with graphics subtly referencing themes of ‘energy’, her Dutch magic makes her a truly remarkable (and unique) fleet member, considered a modern masterpiece of 2017.

Lionshare- IYC Yachts

For sale with IYC, Heesen’s Lionshare is a timeless classic transforming a 1987 build into a contemporary space full of subtle nuances and character. Her most welcome update which took place with a recent refit in 2017 sustained her soft hardwood floors, light and airy palette and richer oaks that appear throughout. Lionshare's well appointed staterooms offer the ideal sanctuary for entertainment, while having had a transatlantic crossing under her belt her comfort and luxury is evident. Splashes of blue throughout pay homage to the ocean, while her Dutch Heesen build is reason enough to call this fierce fleet member an ocean home.