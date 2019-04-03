Bella

Magnificent 44.65m charter vessel Bella offers families the chance to escape to the stunning coastlines of the Eastern Med over the Easter break. This Feadship build is the perfect vessel to take you on a paradisiacal adventure throughout the rugged regions of Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Adriatic. Moran Yacht and Ship, along with Bella’s crew, are dedicated to creating the perfect holiday for her guests, offering a world of luxurious onboard amenities and a full complement of water toys and tenders.

Ocean Club

IYC bring Ocean Club (formerly known as Blind Date and Rockstar) to the charter market, a spring getaway opportunity for guests who enjoy a touch of glamour. The Trinity Yachts build, which is in immaculate condition following a 2014 refit, has a timeless interior designed by Patrick Knowles and inspired by the glamorous era of old Hollywood. Ocean Club offers everything that you would want out of an idyllic holiday in the Bahamas, including alfresco dining, a sundeck perfect for socialising and entertaining, and sunpads on the Portuguese Bridge for days spent languishing in the sun.

Sunrise

A Cecil Wright charter and Oceanco build, Sunrise truly heralds the summer. A light, airy interior mirrors expansive deck areas, creating a sense of oneness with the ocean. Furthermore, the 52.80m is eminently family friendly, with a large swim platform, two jacuzzis and space for up to 12 extended family members, not to mention the wealth of sun soaked havens to stop off at and enjoy around Monaco, France and the Western Mediterranean region in general.

Sequel P

Burgess are offering unforgettable charters to the timeless summer region of the Mediterranean with Sequel P. Whether the Cote d’Azur takes your fancy, or you feel the pull of the Greek islands, this beautiful Proteksan Turquoise build sets the scene for a perfect Easter getaway. With a versatile six-cabin layout, massive sun deck and unique features including a massage therapy room, fully equipped gym and accredited watersports training centre, the enticements of a Sequel P charter are limitless.