Continued from Part 1

Maltese Falcon

As a 'one off' appearance in the charter market, Maltese Falcon makes her way to MYBA represented by IYC. The iconic 88m sailing yacht revolutionised the industry in 2006 with her ‘Falcon Rig’ system, and notoriously balances exceptional performance with uncompromised luxury. Today, this mighty vessel provides a once in a lifetime charter service, offering guests stunning indoor and outdoor spaces for leisure and entertainment. Her interior features accommodation for 12, a spacious saloon and a formal dining area comfortably sits 12. On deck, charterers enjoy al fresco dining, an upper deck jacuzzi and an array of tenders and toys. Maltese Falcon represents an unmissable chance to cruise the beautiful Balearics onboard a yachting legend.

Solo

Northrop and Johnson will be presenting Solo at MYBA, a 71m Tankoa build that rocked the industry last year. Designed in a collaboration between Francesco Paszkowski Design and Margherita Casprini, Solo’s interior nails contemporary-classic, with six striking staterooms, an ambient main salon and a vast master suite offering 180-degree views from bed. The yacht’s living spaces seamlessly flow from interior to captivating outdoor areas that allow charter guests to enjoy the alfresco lifestyle - on the skylounge aft, guests can take a dip in the swimming pool or dance the night away on the private dance floor (which converts to a touch-and-go helipad). From her refined interior to dedicated crew, a Solo charter is not one to be forgotten in a hurry.

RoMa

Another must-see at MYBA is 62m RoMa. Camper and Nicholsons are opening this 62m Espen Oeino design to the public, who are welcomed to view the array of impressive onboard facilities that are packed from bow to stern. A colour palette of crisp whites, subtle golds and deep reds unite luxurious living spaces, including an opulent main saloon with chic Onyx bar and dining table, and a glass elevator to all levels from the entrance lobby. RoMa is also unrivalled in terms of entertainment, bringing to the table water toys, an on-board cinema, a private beach-club, a 24-person BWA tender and a swimming pool with current enabling jets. Whether you envision reclining on a sunlounger or riding the waves on a jetski, RoMa is the ultimate charter experience.