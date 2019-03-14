Continued from Part 1...

The impressive Broadwater

At 50.3m, Broadwater fits comfortably into the category of impressive mid-range boats brought to the table by Worth Avenue Yachts. This Feadship tri-deck won Best Refit in the World Superyacht Awards 2018, so it’s place on the ‘must sees’ list needs no explanation - her exceptional interior and exterior blue hull are a sight to behold.

Interior Icon Chasseur

Represented by Burgess, Chasseur represents a stunning conglomeration of modern styles, clean lines and elegant palettes. This 48.8m build from Christensen Shipyards is a boat renowned for her interior - guests stepping inside will encounter milk-glazed sycamore, teak flooring with holly inlays and hand-carved rosewood panels.

Stylish Silver Fox

Silver Fox is a Baglietto 48m T-Line, boasting over 350sqm of luxurious space. Brought to the shores of Palm Beach by the shipyard, the 2018 build features exterior and interior design by Francesco Paszkowski, including an irresistibly cool ice blue hull and superstructure with flashes of orange.

The Qing of the Ocean

Qing, a 46m Cheoy Lee is represented at Palm Beach by Camper and Nicholson. Part of the Marco Polo Series, this expedition yacht was was delivered from the Doumen shipyard in China in 2010. Her luxurious interior was designed by KCA International Interior Architects, whilst exterior design and engineering are the work of Ron Holland Design.