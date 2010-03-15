Pastime features an all-aluminium hull and superstructure allowing for a lightweight experience on the water. The motor yacht also holds a raised pilot house for enhanced views across the ocean.

Superyacht Pastime boasts a stylish and spacious main saloon, and separate formal dining area.



The luxury yacht accommodates eight guests in four staterooms and can accommodate four crew members on board.

Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, Pastime can reach up to 21 knots and cruises comfortably at 18 knots.