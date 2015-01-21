Effective March 1st, Dr. Herbert Aly will be relinquishing his role, closing a legacy of instrumental developmental work and handing over to Fred van Beers for a new focal drive behind luxury yacht building. This significant change echoes the serious intent on superyacht construction and the brand is poised for a very exciting 2015.

With the 82m Graceful entering the Top 100 in time for the new list to emerge and a letter of intent for the stunning BV80 superyacht concept, Blohm+Voss is starting their new yachting focus in true style. To find out more about the future plans and projects behind Blohm+Voss, watch the above video.