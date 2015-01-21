Patrick Coote On A New Era For Blohm + Voss Yachts
A notion of change is surrounding industry movement across 2015, and Blohm+Voss are no exception to the rule. Shortly after the announcement that Fred van Beers will be joining Blohm+Voss as the German shipyard’s new CEO, we caught up with Sales and Marketing manager Patrick Coote to discuss the handover.
Effective March 1st, Dr. Herbert Aly will be relinquishing his role, closing a legacy of instrumental developmental work and handing over to Fred van Beers for a new focal drive behind luxury yacht building. This significant change echoes the serious intent on superyacht construction and the brand is poised for a very exciting 2015.
With the 82m Graceful entering the Top 100 in time for the new list to emerge and a letter of intent for the stunning BV80 superyacht concept, Blohm+Voss is starting their new yachting focus in true style. To find out more about the future plans and projects behind Blohm+Voss, watch the above video.