With a view of protecting and aiding marine life, the Seabin Project (Founded by Andrew Turton & Pete Ceglinski) is a new and nascent initiative but with incredible potential.

Thanks to its history of environmental initiatives, Porto Montenegro is now working with the pioneers to further the program and bring it to waters across the world.

“For the team at Seabin, this forward thinking, pro-active and environmentally conscious marina is both an ideal partner and location to test and trial the V5 Seabin and also to further develop innovative technology and programs.” says Co-Founder and Managing Director Peter Ceglinski.

Porto Montenegro will be acting as ambassadors in the pilot program, hoping that more marinas and ports will follow this lead and participate in the data and research programs which will be supplied free of charge with the purchase of the Seabin when commercial sales start later this month.

“As a progressive world leading Superyacht Marina, Porto Montenegro is excited to be teaming up with the Seabin Project as a pilot partner. Maintaining a clean and rubbish free marine environment has always been important focus for Porto Montenegro. Partnering with Seabin Project allows us to not only improve our waterborne refuse collection methods, but to also become part of a bigger environmental initiative by way of educating the next generation in the importance of environmental awareness, and recycling / upcycling of existing refuse. We are excited to have this opportunity and look forward to testing the Seabin in the near future.” says Tony Browne Marina Director.

The Global Pilot Program will be implemented at the Knightsbridge International School where the students will have the opportunity to see what is collected by the Seabin and use this information in conjunction with the lessons to learn more about plastic pollution and the effects on the environment.